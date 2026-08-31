‘Decomposed Beyond Recognition’: Nepal Starts Mass Burials As Death Toll Crosses 800

Days after catastrophic flash floods in Nepal, authorities have begun mass burials of hundreds of unidentified victims in temporary graves in Chitwan district. The floods and mudslides have killed at least 800 people and left more than 3,000 missing across Nepal and Bhutan. Around 250 bodies, many swept hundreds of kilometres downstream by the Bhotekoshi River, remained unidentified. Over 100 were buried in a single day as mortuaries were overwhelmed and rapid decomposition posed public health risks. DNA samples, reference numbers and GPS-tagged burial sites are being documented so bodies can be exhumed later for last rites once matches are found.