Business News/ Videos / De-dollarisation & BRICS: How US Dollar As Fiat Currency Is Facing Existential & Credibility Crisis

De-dollarisation & BRICS: How US Dollar As Fiat Currency Is Facing Existential & Credibility Crisis

Updated: 23 Jan 2026, 12:35 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

Fiat money is government-issued currency, like the US Dollar or Euro, that isn't backed by a physical commodity (like gold) but derives its value from trust in the issuing government and market supply/demand. When one side keeps printing more currency while the other side worries about geopolitical risks, that balance breaks. #dollar #dedollarization #trump #raydalioprinciples #raydalio #fiatcurrency #brics #debt #usdebt #currency #currencywars #abhinavtrivedi #donaldtrump

 
