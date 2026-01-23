Fiat money is government-issued currency, like the US Dollar or Euro, that isn't backed by a physical commodity (like gold) but derives its value from trust in the issuing government and market supply/demand. When one side keeps printing more currency while the other side worries about geopolitical risks, that balance breaks. #dollar #dedollarization #trump #raydalioprinciples #raydalio #fiatcurrency #brics #debt #usdebt #currency #currencywars #abhinavtrivedi #donaldtrump
