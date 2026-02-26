DeepSeek Denies Nvidia Access To Its Game-Changing AI Model | What’s Happening?

DeepSeek V4 Launch: Chinese AI Lab Snubs Nvidia & AMD for Early Access! Reuters reports DeepSeek withheld pre-release V4 model from US chip giants—breaking industry norm where developers share builds for optimization. Instead, granted weeks' head start to domestic firms like Huawei. Analysts: Move disadvantages American hardware in China amid rising open-source AI. US export controls on advanced chips intensify tensions—Nvidia's H20 & AMD's MI308 allowed, but scrutiny high. DeepSeek's strategy signals self-reliance push in AI race.