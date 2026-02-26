Subscribe

DeepSeek Denies Nvidia Access To Its Game-Changing AI Model | What’s Happening?

DeepSeek V4 Launch: Chinese AI Lab Snubs Nvidia & AMD for Early Access! Reuters reports DeepSeek withheld pre-release V4 model from US chip giants—breaking industry norm where developers share builds for optimization. Instead, granted weeks' head start to domestic firms like Huawei. Analysts: Move disadvantages American hardware in China amid rising open-source AI. US export controls on advanced chips intensify tensions—Nvidia's H20 & AMD's MI308 allowed, but scrutiny high. DeepSeek's strategy signals self-reliance push in AI race.

Livemint
Published26 Feb 2026, 11:33 PM IST
Advertisement
DeepSeek Denies Nvidia Access To Its Game-Changing AI Model | What’s Happening?
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsVideosDeepSeek Denies Nvidia Access To Its Game-Changing AI Model | What’s Happening?
Read Next Story