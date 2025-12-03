English
Business News/ Videos / DeepSeek Unveils 2 New Models, Claims Will Outperform ChatGPT-5, Gemini 3 | Explained

DeepSeek Unveils 2 New Models, Claims Will Outperform ChatGPT-5, Gemini 3 | Explained

Updated: 03 Dec 2025, 07:23 pm IST Livemint

China strikes back in AI wars! DeepSeek unleashes V3.2 & V3.2 Speciale -reasoning-first models claiming to match OpenAI's GPT-5 & rival Google's Gemini 3.0-Pro. Built for agents with integrated tool-use, massive 1,800-sim environments, & 85K+ instructions. Powered by DeepSeek Sparse Attention (DSA) for faster, cheaper long-prompts. Gold-medal wins at 2025 Math & Informatics Olympiads push into AGI territory. After months quiet, Hangzhou's rising star challenges US dominance amid Qwen & Kimi buzz. Will DeepSeek dethrone ChatGPT?

 
