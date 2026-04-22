Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Response To Question On India's Role In US-Iran Peace Talks

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shares a powerful perspective on India’s growing influence in the West Asia crisis. Addressing the potential for peace, Singh highlights how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s balanced approach to global diplomacy has positioned India as a credible mediator. From discussions with world leaders like Putin, Zelenskyy, and Trump to ensuring safe passage in the volatile Strait of Hormuz, India is navigating complex geopolitical waters with unmatched neutrality. Singh hints that while everything has its time, India’s role in initiating peace is a possibility that cannot be ruled out.