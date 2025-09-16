Dehradun Cloudburst Chaos! Flash floods turned streams into torrents, flooding Tapovan, Sahastradhara, and the tech park. Bridges collapsed, a 100-meter road vanished, and the IT hub drowned. Homes, shops, and hotels were ravaged as locals fled. SDRF rescued 200 students at Devbhoomi Institute. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects, backed by PM and HM. Himachal’s Deadly Rains! Mandi home collapse killed three; Dharampur lost 24 buses. Shimla’s landslides blocked 650 roads.
