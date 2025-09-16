Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Dehradun Cloudburst: Key Road Washed Away, IT Park Damaged As Residents Flee To Safety

Dehradun Cloudburst: Key Road Washed Away, IT Park Damaged As Residents Flee To Safety

Updated: 16 Sept 2025, 09:43 pm IST Livemint

Dehradun Cloudburst Chaos! Flash floods turned streams into torrents, flooding Tapovan, Sahastradhara, and the tech park. Bridges collapsed, a 100-meter road vanished, and the IT hub drowned. Homes, shops, and hotels were ravaged as locals fled. SDRF rescued 200 students at Devbhoomi Institute. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects, backed by PM and HM. Himachal’s Deadly Rains! Mandi home collapse killed three; Dharampur lost 24 buses. Shimla’s landslides blocked 650 roads.