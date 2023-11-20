Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Delayed By India-New Zealand Match, Nadella Makes Big Ticket AI Announcements | Top 5 Quotes | Watch

Delayed By India-New Zealand Match, Nadella Makes Big Ticket AI Announcements | Top 5 Quotes | Watch

Updated: 20 Nov 2023, 05:46 PM IST Livemint

Satya Nadella who was expected to deliver the keynote at Microsoft's annual developer event, Ignite in Seattle, mentioned that he stayed awake throughout the night to catch the World Cup match between India and New Zealand. Soon after, he got down to business and made some big-ticket announcements about recent developments in the field of AI. Watch the full video to find out what he said.

