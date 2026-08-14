Delhi 2047 Master Plan Explained: Housing, Land Pooling, Unauthorised Colonies & A Massive Makeover

Delhi is planning a massive transformation by 2047. The DDA has approved the draft Master Plan for Delhi-2047, which projects the capital’s population to reach 3.2 crore and estimates a need for nearly 40 lakh additional homes. The plan proposes small-format housing, affordable rental homes, land pooling, Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), slum rehabilitation and redevelopment of unauthorised colonies. But Delhi’s challenge goes beyond housing: the city could need three times its current power generation capacity and twice its solid-waste management capacity. Here’s everything you need to know about Delhi’s ambitious 2047 blueprint and how it could reshape the capital.
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