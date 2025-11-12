English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 11 2025 15:49:31
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 305.75 1.44%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 326.75 0.31%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 953.30 0.15%
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 1,005.35 -7.38%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 2,042.55 1.06%
Business News/ Videos / Delhi Blast: Amit Shah Orders MANHUNT For Blast Culprits After New CCTV Shows Moment Of Blast

Delhi Blast: Amit Shah Orders MANHUNT For Blast Culprits After New CCTV Shows Moment Of Blast

Updated: 12 Nov 2025, 01:25 am IST Livemint

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has chaired a high-level review meeting as investigators continue to examine the explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort metro junction. Multiple central and state agencies remain on high alert, with officials instructed to track every individual linked to the incident. New CCTV footage capturing the moment of the blast has intensified scrutiny over the vehicle involved and the sequence of events. Authorities are now coordinating a full-scale manhunt while awaiting detailed forensic and intelligence reports. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue