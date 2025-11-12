Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Delhi Blast: Amit Shah Orders MANHUNT For Blast Culprits After New CCTV Shows Moment Of Blast

Delhi Blast: Amit Shah Orders MANHUNT For Blast Culprits After New CCTV Shows Moment Of Blast

Updated: 12 Nov 2025, 01:25 am IST Livemint

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has chaired a high-level review meeting as investigators continue to examine the explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort metro junction. Multiple central and state agencies remain on high alert, with officials instructed to track every individual linked to the incident. New CCTV footage capturing the moment of the blast has intensified scrutiny over the vehicle involved and the sequence of events. Authorities are now coordinating a full-scale manhunt while awaiting detailed forensic and intelligence reports. Watch.