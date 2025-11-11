Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued his first official reaction, confirming casualties and revealing that top investigation teams, NIA, NSG, and FSL, are on-site. The Delhi Police Crime Branch and Special Branch are working to uncover the cause behind the explosion that occurred around 7 PM at Subhash Marg traffic signal. Watch Amit Shah's full reaction here.
