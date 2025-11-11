Hello User
Delhi Blast: Police Reveal What Happened Moments Before Blast, Eyewitnesses Recall Horror | Watch

Delhi Blast: Police Reveal What Happened Moments Before Blast, Eyewitnesses Recall Horror | Watch

Updated: 11 Nov 2025, 01:12 am IST Livemint

Delhi Police have issued their first detailed statement after a vehicle exploded near the Red Fort area, prompting an immediate security response across the capital. Multiple agencies, including forensic teams and central authorities, are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. Initial assessments from senior officials outline the sequence of events moments before the blast and the condition of vehicles impacted nearby. The investigation remains ongoing. Watch.