A high-intensity explosion was reported near Delhi’s Red Fort area, prompting a major emergency response across the national capital. Authorities confirmed multiple casualties and significant damage, with police and fire services securing the area and launching an investigation. While the cause of the blast has not yet been confirmed, security agencies have issued alerts in Delhi and neighbouring regions as a precaution. The incident has raised concerns over safety in one of the city’s busiest zones, with updates continuing to emerge from officials on the ground. Watch.
