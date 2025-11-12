English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 12 2025 15:54:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 178.65 -1.30%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 308.90 1.03%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,511.75 1.19%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,551.40 1.36%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 402.30 -1.28%
Business News/ Videos / Delhi Blast: YouTuber Accidentally Records Explosion Near Red Fort While Shooting Bihar Polls Video

Delhi Blast: YouTuber Accidentally Records Explosion Near Red Fort While Shooting Bihar Polls Video

Updated: 12 Nov 2025, 06:11 pm IST Livemint

A YouTuber in Delhi accidentally recorded the moment a car exploded near the Red Fort while filming a video about the Bihar elections. The blast killed several people and left many others injured, causing chaos in the crowded Old Delhi area. Authorities have launched a multi-agency investigation to determine the cause of the explosion, as footage of the incident circulates online. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue