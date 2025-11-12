A YouTuber in Delhi accidentally recorded the moment a car exploded near the Red Fort while filming a video about the Bihar elections. The blast killed several people and left many others injured, causing chaos in the crowded Old Delhi area. Authorities have launched a multi-agency investigation to determine the cause of the explosion, as footage of the incident circulates online. Watch.
