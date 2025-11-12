Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Delhi Blast: YouTuber Accidentally Records Explosion Near Red Fort While Shooting Bihar Polls Video

Delhi Blast: YouTuber Accidentally Records Explosion Near Red Fort While Shooting Bihar Polls Video

Updated: 12 Nov 2025, 06:11 pm IST Livemint

A YouTuber in Delhi accidentally recorded the moment a car exploded near the Red Fort while filming a video about the Bihar elections. The blast killed several people and left many others injured, causing chaos in the crowded Old Delhi area. Authorities have launched a multi-agency investigation to determine the cause of the explosion, as footage of the incident circulates online. Watch.