Delhi Blast: YouTuber Accidentally Records Explosion Near Red Fort While Shooting Bihar Polls Video

Updated: 12 Nov 2025, 06:11 pm IST

A YouTuber in Delhi accidentally recorded the moment a car exploded near the Red Fort while filming a video about the Bihar elections. The blast killed several people and left many others injured, causing chaos in the crowded Old Delhi area. Authorities have launched a multi-agency investigation to determine the cause of the explosion, as footage of the incident circulates online. Watch.