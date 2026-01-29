From being the ‘computer guy’ of the family to building a billion-dollar logistics empire, Saahil Goel’s journey is a masterclass in the art of the pivot. In this episode of Rollin’ With The Boss, the Shiprocket founder opens up about leaving a comfortable US life to start up with friend Gautam Kapoor from a one-room office he rented from his father. We dive deep into the messy middle—transitioning from the unscalable 'KartRocket' store builder to the ‘Kraftly’ marketplace, before finally cracking the code with logistics. While talking to Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor Livemint, Saahil reveals why they had to abandon their original product to solve the unglamorous but critical problems of shipping for India's long-tail merchants. Tune in to learn how resilience and hard pivots built a unicorn.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.