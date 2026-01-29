English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 29 2026 15:59:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 202.35 4.41%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 444.50 -1.96%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 935.65 0.32%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 275.20 3.28%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 412.35 -0.01%
Business News/ Videos / Delhi Boy Who Built $Billion ‘Shiprocket’ | Saahil Goel On Building Logistics Unicorn

Delhi Boy Who Built $Billion ‘Shiprocket’ | Saahil Goel On Building Logistics Unicorn

Updated: 29 Jan 2026, 07:17 pm IST Abhishek Singh

From being the ‘computer guy’ of the family to building a billion-dollar logistics empire, Saahil Goel’s journey is a masterclass in the art of the pivot. In this episode of Rollin’ With The Boss, the Shiprocket founder opens up about leaving a comfortable US life to start up with friend Gautam Kapoor from a one-room office he rented from his father. We dive deep into the messy middle—transitioning from the unscalable 'KartRocket' store builder to the ‘Kraftly’ marketplace, before finally cracking the code with logistics. While talking to Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor Livemint, Saahil reveals why they had to abandon their original product to solve the unglamorous but critical problems of shipping for India's long-tail merchants. Tune in to learn how resilience and hard pivots built a unicorn.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue