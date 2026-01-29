Delhi Boy Who Built $Billion ‘Shiprocket’ | Saahil Goel On Building Logistics Unicorn

Updated: 29 Jan 2026, 07:17 pm IST

From being the ‘computer guy’ of the family to building a billion-dollar logistics empire, Saahil Goel’s journey is a masterclass in the art of the pivot. In this episode of Rollin’ With The Boss, the Shiprocket founder opens up about leaving a comfortable US life to start up with friend Gautam Kapoor from a one-room office he rented from his father. We dive deep into the messy middle—transitioning from the unscalable 'KartRocket' store builder to the ‘Kraftly’ marketplace, before finally cracking the code with logistics. While talking to Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor Livemint, Saahil reveals why they had to abandon their original product to solve the unglamorous but critical problems of shipping for India's long-tail merchants. Tune in to learn how resilience and hard pivots built a unicorn.