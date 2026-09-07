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Delhi building collapse moment caught on CCTV camera, man narrowly escapes

A day after a five-storey building collapsed in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan, killing at least seven people, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday suspended five officials from its South Zone with immediate effect. The moment of collapse was caught on camera.

Livemint
Published7 Sep 2026, 04:24 PM IST
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Delhi building collapse moment caught on CCTV camera
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