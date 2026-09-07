Delhi Building Collapse: Rekha Gupta Orders Immediate Suspensions, Structural Audits Across City

Six people have died and six others are stable after a building collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announcing strict action in the aftermath. The Delhi government says around 80% of the debris has been cleared and has ordered structural audits of potentially dangerous buildings across the city. Gupta also warned that officials whose negligence contributed to the tragedy will face immediate suspension. A new policy is being prepared to make structural safety certification mandatory for older buildings operating as PGs, schools, nursing homes and other public facilities. Watch the full report for the latest updates.