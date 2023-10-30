Delhi CM Wants City’s Rich To Use Buses; Will He Succeed? | Bus Aggregator Scheme Explained

30 Oct 2023

Livemint

To convince Delhi's middle and upper middle class to switch to public transport from personal cars, the Kejriwal government has decided to offer an app-based premium bus service in Delhi. Under the Premium Bus Aggregator Scheme, Delhi residents will be able to book a seat on a bus using an app. These buses will be equipped with modern amenities like Wi-Fi, CCTV cameras, GPS, and air conditioning. These buses will be operated by private aggregators who will be free to determine routes and fares.