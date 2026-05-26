Delhi CNG Prices Rise 4 Times In 12 Days | Petrol, Diesel At Highest Since 2022

Delhi’s fuel price shock is getting bigger. CNG prices have now risen for the fourth time in under two weeks, pushing rates in Delhi above ₹83/kg, while petrol and diesel prices have also surged to their highest levels since 2022. The sharp hikes come amid rising global crude oil prices following tensions in the Middle East and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes. In this video, we break down: • Why CNG, petrol and diesel prices are rising rapidly • How the Iran conflict is impacting India • What this means for daily commuters and inflation