Subscribe

Delhi CNG Prices Rise 4 Times In 12 Days | Petrol, Diesel At Highest Since 2022

Delhi’s fuel price shock is getting bigger. CNG prices have now risen for the fourth time in under two weeks, pushing rates in Delhi above 83/kg, while petrol and diesel prices have also surged to their highest levels since 2022. The sharp hikes come amid rising global crude oil prices following tensions in the Middle East and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes. In this video, we break down: • Why CNG, petrol and diesel prices are rising rapidly • How the Iran conflict is impacting India • What this means for daily commuters and inflation

Livemint
Published26 May 2026, 11:20 AM IST
Delhi CNG Prices Rise 4 Times In 12 Days | Petrol, Diesel At Highest Since 2022
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosDelhi CNG Prices Rise 4 Times In 12 Days | Petrol, Diesel At Highest Since 2022
Advertisement
Read Next Story