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Delhi Deploys Anti-Smog Gun to Combat Air Pollution Post Diwali

Anti-smog guns are being deployed in Delhi as part of efforts to combat rising air pollution. Water is sprayed into the air to help reduce dust and particulate matter.

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Published10 Nov 2026, 08:39 AM IST
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Delhi Deploys Anti-Smog Gun to Combat Air Pollution Post Diwali
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