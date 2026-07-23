Delhi Metro Shuts 16 Stations Amid CJP Protest, Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation ‘Non-Negotiable’

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has shut 16 Delhi Metro stations until further notice as protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the alleged NEET paper leak intensify in the national capital. Security has been tightened across central Delhi after clashes between protesters and Delhi Police near Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place. CJP leaders have reiterated that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is ‘non-negotiable’ and vowed to continue the agitation until their demands are met. Watch the full report for the latest developments.