Subscribe

Delhi Metro Shuts 16 Stations Amid CJP Protest, Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation ‘Non-Negotiable’

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has shut 16 Delhi Metro stations until further notice as protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the alleged NEET paper leak intensify in the national capital. Security has been tightened across central Delhi after clashes between protesters and Delhi Police near Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place. CJP leaders have reiterated that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is ‘non-negotiable’ and vowed to continue the agitation until their demands are met. Watch the full report for the latest developments.

Livemint
Published23 Jul 2026, 12:01 PM IST
Advertisement
Delhi Metro Shuts 16 Stations Amid CJP Protest
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosDelhi Metro Shuts 16 Stations Amid CJP Protest, Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation ‘Non-Negotiable’
Advertisement
Read Next Story