Delhi PG Collapse: 6 Killed in Satya Niketan, MCD Orders Immediate Sealing Of Illegal Structures

At least six people have been killed after a five-storey paying guest accommodation collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area. Rescue operations continued for a second day as police and dog squads searched the debris. The collapse occurred while repair and renovation work was reportedly underway in the basement. Following the incident, the MCD ordered the immediate sealing of illegal constructions exceeding four floors across Delhi. Authorities are also investigating unauthorised basement construction and possible structural lapses. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a magisterial inquiry, while Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the building owner.