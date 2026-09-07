Subscribe

Delhi PG Collapse: 6 Killed in Satya Niketan, MCD Orders Immediate Sealing Of Illegal Structures

At least six people have been killed after a five-storey paying guest accommodation collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area. Rescue operations continued for a second day as police and dog squads searched the debris. The collapse occurred while repair and renovation work was reportedly underway in the basement. Following the incident, the MCD ordered the immediate sealing of illegal constructions exceeding four floors across Delhi. Authorities are also investigating unauthorised basement construction and possible structural lapses. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a magisterial inquiry, while Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the building owner.

Livemint
Published7 Sep 2026, 03:00 PM IST
Advertisement
Delhi PG Collapse: 6 Killed in Satya Niketan, MCD Orders Immediate Sealing
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosDelhi PG Collapse: 6 Killed in Satya Niketan, MCD Orders Immediate Sealing Of Illegal Structures
Advertisement
Read Next Story