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Delhi Police Starts Detaining Congress Leaders Protesting Outside PM Modi's House

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi led a major protest to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in Delhi, piling pressure over NEET paper leaks and police action on students. Rahul appealed to patriotic Indians to join the dharna, saying “An attack on students is an attack on every Indian family.” Talks with Union Minister Jitendra Singh were inconclusive. Congress demands Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and a full Parliament discussion.

Livemint
Published21 Jul 2026, 11:01 PM IST
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Delhi Police Starts Detaining Cong Leaders Protesting Outside PM Modi's House
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