English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 17 2025 15:59:50
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 372.70 -4.83%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 996.80 0.80%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 424.50 -0.57%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 329.85 0.43%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 173.40 -0.43%
Business News/ Videos / Delhi Residents Expose Government Inaction Over Pollution | 'Do Citizens Deserve To Live Like This'?

Delhi Residents Expose Government Inaction Over Pollution | 'Do Citizens Deserve To Live Like This'?

Updated: 17 Nov 2025, 02:56 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

Delhi Citizens have been regularly complaining about little to no action from the Government as far as tackling air pollution is concerned. For the last 20 days, Delhi residents have been waking up to a toxic haze and smog blanketing the national capital as air quality showed no signs of improvement. While most stations in the national capital recorded AQI in 'severe' category Wazirpur, Anand Vihar and Chandni Chowk were the worst performers. MINT's Abhinav Trivedi goes and talks to citizens about their pain points. #delhi #delhipollution #airpollution #aqi #toxicair #pollution #rekhagupta #delhicm #narendramodi #abhinavtrivedi #climatechange #environment #n95mask #airpollution #smog #dust #lungs #health #heart #fitness #walking #running

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue