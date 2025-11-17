Delhi Residents Expose Government Inaction Over Pollution | 'Do Citizens Deserve To Live Like This'?

Delhi Citizens have been regularly complaining about little to no action from the Government as far as tackling air pollution is concerned. For the last 20 days, Delhi residents have been waking up to a toxic haze and smog blanketing the national capital as air quality showed no signs of improvement. While most stations in the national capital recorded AQI in 'severe' category Wazirpur, Anand Vihar and Chandni Chowk were the worst performers. MINT's Abhinav Trivedi goes and talks to citizens about their pain points.