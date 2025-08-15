Explore
Business News/ Videos / Delhi Stray Dogs case: Citizens Blame Governments For Safety Issues | Supreme Court Reserves Order

Delhi Stray Dogs case: Citizens Blame Governments For Safety Issues | Supreme Court Reserves Order

Updated: 15 Aug 2025, 05:49 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

The Supreme court has recently ordered authorities to catch all the stray dogs in Delhi-NCR & lock them away in shelters. This caused an uproar amongst few citiens while some supported the order. While citiznes accept the dog menace & blame the Corruption on Government's end, the issue is open. In this episode of Say What, Abhinav Trivedi, goes out on the street and talks to citizens about the issue. #straydogs #dogs #india #supremecourtofindia #delhi #delhincr #dogshorts #streetdogs #doglovers #doglove #abhinavtrivedi #dogshelter #dogadoption #petlover #canineadventures #dogsofinstagram #dogshorts

 
