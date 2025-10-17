English
Business News/ Videos / Delhi To Use 'Artificial Rain' To Batter Post-Diwali Pollution Problems

Delhi To Use 'Artificial Rain' To Batter Post-Diwali Pollution Problems

Updated: 17 Oct 2025, 06:35 pm IST Livemint

Delhi to fight smog with artificial rain: First-ever cloud seeding trial set for post-Diwali 2025! CM Rekha Gupta and IIT Kanpur launch Cessna 206H flights from Hindon Airbase to spray silver iodide, targeting 100 sq km of polluted zones. DGCA approves October 1-November 30; IMD nod pending. A desperate bid to clear Delhi’s AQI crisis! Watch the breakthrough!

 
