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Delhi-NCR Flooded After Record Rains: Roads, Hospitals Submerged, Homes, Vehicles Collapse | Watch

Delhi-NCR was hit by intense monsoon rainfall, triggering widespread waterlogging, severe traffic disruptions and emergency incidents across the region. Delhi recorded 127 mm of rain in the first seven days of August, marking the wettest start to the month in years, while several parts of Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad also reported heavy rainfall and flooding. Watch.

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2026, 09:12 PM IST
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Delhi-NCR Drowns After Rains: Roads, Hospitals Flooded, Homes, Vehicles Collapse
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