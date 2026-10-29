Delhi's Pollution Crackdown: Non-BS-VI Vehicles Face Entry Ban | Explained

From 1 November, Delhi will restrict entry of older petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside the capital that do not meet BS-VI emission standards. The ban is part of the winter pollution-control plan and will remain in force until 31 January 2027. Over 10 lakh vehicles across Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad fall below BS-VI norms. CNG, electric vehicles, ambulances and essential services are exempt. AI cameras at borders will scan number plates for enforcement. For lakhs of daily NCR commuters, the drive into Delhi is about to get harder.