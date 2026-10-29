Subscribe

Delhi's Pollution Crackdown: Non-BS-VI Vehicles Face Entry Ban | Explained

From 1 November, Delhi will restrict entry of older petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside the capital that do not meet BS-VI emission standards. The ban is part of the winter pollution-control plan and will remain in force until 31 January 2027. Over 10 lakh vehicles across Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad fall below BS-VI norms. CNG, electric vehicles, ambulances and essential services are exempt. AI cameras at borders will scan number plates for enforcement. For lakhs of daily NCR commuters, the drive into Delhi is about to get harder.

Livemint
Published29 Oct 2026, 08:39 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Delhi's Pollution Crackdown: Non-BS-VI Vehicles Face Entry Ban | Explained
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosDelhi's Pollution Crackdown: Non-BS-VI Vehicles Face Entry Ban | Explained
Advertisement
Read Next Story