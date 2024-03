Delhi’s ‘Ram Rajya’ Budget; ₹ 1000 For All Women, New Roads | Key Highlights

Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 03:49 PM IST

Delhi government's finance minister Atishi presented the Budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly on Monday, with an outlay of ₹76,000 crore. In her Budget speech, she made a slew of announcements for the welfare of the people of Delhi.