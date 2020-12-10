Home
>Videos
>Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen on Covid crisis, plans for India & more #HTLS2020
Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen on Covid crisis, plans for India & more #HTLS2020
Updated: 10 Dec 2020, 10:53 PM IST
Livemint
- Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He spoke about his journey from Rohtak to the top post in Deloitte. The first global CEO of colour to be associated with Deloitte, Renjen spoke about the impact of Covid pandemic on the businesses around the world. He said that while the impacts on businesses have been severe, this is a wake-up call for people to focus on issues like climate change, racial and social justice. Speaking on India’s prospects in the days ahead, he said that this is India’s century and many across the world recognize the talent and demographic advantage that the country provides. Watch the full video for all the details.