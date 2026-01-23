English
Deloitte Is Rewriting Job Titles Across U.S From June 2026 | Explained

Deloitte Is Rewriting Job Titles Across U.S From June 2026 | Explained

Updated: 23 Jan 2026, 07:30 pm IST Livemint

Starting June 2026, Deloitte US will implement a major structural modernization of its job titles to better reflect the demands of the AI era. This transformation replaces the traditional hierarchical ladder (Analyst through Manager) with specialized job family titles and alphanumeric leveling codes (e.g., L45, L55).

 
