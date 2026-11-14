Demographics Worsening Globally, Need Skilled Talent From India: World Bank's Neelkanth Mishra

Will India get old before we get rich? As economists and policy makers scramble to try and ensure this does not happen, Neelkanth Mishra, Executive Director for Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Sri Lanka, The World Bank Group joined the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, bringing a perspective on this issue, the evolving global economy, India's growth trajectory, and the economic forces shaping the future. Watch the interaction here!