Subscribe

Demographics Worsening Globally, Need Skilled Talent From India: World Bank's Neelkanth Mishra

Will India get old before we get rich? As economists and policy makers scramble to try and ensure this does not happen, Neelkanth Mishra, Executive Director for Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Sri Lanka, The World Bank Group joined the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, bringing a perspective on this issue, the evolving global economy, India's growth trajectory, and the economic forces shaping the future. Watch the interaction here!

Livemint
Published14 Nov 2026, 12:16 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Global Demographics Worsening, Need Skilled Talent From India: Neelkanth Mishra
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosDemographics Worsening Globally, Need Skilled Talent From India: World Bank's Neelkanth Mishra
Advertisement
Read Next Story