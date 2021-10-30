Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Designing Edu Future Through Tech

Designing Edu Future Through Tech

Updated: 30 Oct 2021, 06:33 PM IST

This episode discusses how upstarts and incumbents think about antifragility in Education. One year into the EdTech boom and fragilities are building in the sector forcing the leaders and educators to rethink and formulate plans, strategies. The view that technology should be used in service of the vision rather than dictating it, has also been gathering momentum. The deleterious effects of the coronavirus have already compromised global economies, experts opine that it has propelled EdTech into the mainstream leading to an undue burden on the industry players to render efficient online solutions for productive learning. If this persists there is a strong possibility that online learning may be seen as more than a temporary measure but as a transition.