‘Developing ethanol economy; present size of 20,000 crore’: Nitin Gadkari

Updated: 07 Mar 2021, 01:52 PM IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government i... moreUnion Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government is currently developing an ethanol economy and its present size is 20,000 crore. Gadkari also said that people would be able to save more given that ethanol’s rate is 60-62 per litre. Speaking at the event of KPIT Sparkle 2021, Gadkari also asserted that the priority of the government is to take village industry turnover to ₹5 lakh crore within five years. “Our village industry turnover is ₹88,000 crore, my highest priority is to take it to ₹5 lakh crore within five years. It is an important mission for me,” he said. Watch the full video for more.