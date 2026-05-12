Devendra Fadnavis Reveals How India's Competitive Federalism SKYROCKETED Under Modi Govt | WATCH

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the power of competitive federalism at the CII Annual Business Summit 2026, saying the number of competing states has grown from just 4-5 before 2014 to over 12 today. Fadnavis proudly positioned Maharashtra as a leader, stating that what sets the state apart is trust and policy consistency. “What we promise, we deliver,” he said, adding that successive governments in Maharashtra have avoided knee-jerk policy changes. He emphasised the state’s strong enterprising culture and reliability as key factors attracting investment. Watch Devendra Fadnavis’ impactful speech on why Maharashtra stands out in India’s competitive federalism landscape.