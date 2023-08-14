Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / DGCA renews airport operator certificate of Jet Airway | Mint Primer | Mint

DGCA renews airport operator certificate of Jet Airway | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 01:04 PM IST Team Mint

The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium has successfully obtained the renewal of the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) for Jet Airways from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This marks a significant milestone in the revival of India's admired airline, which had ceased operations in 2019 due to financial difficulties. The consortium is fully dedicated to implementing a comprehensive strategy for Jet Airways' success and is working closely with authorities, industry partners, and stakeholders to ensure its revival. With the renewed AOC and support from DGCA, Jet Airways' comeback looks promising and serves as a beacon of hope for other grounded airlines in the aviation sector.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.