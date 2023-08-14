DGCA renews airport operator certificate of Jet Airway | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 01:04 PM IST

The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium has successfully obtained the renewal of the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) for Jet Airways from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This marks a significant milestone in the revival of India's admired airline, which had ceased operations in 2019 due to financial difficulties. The consortium is fully dedicated to implementing a comprehensive strategy for Jet Airways' success and is working closely with authorities, industry partners, and stakeholders to ensure its revival. With the renewed AOC and support from DGCA, Jet Airways' comeback looks promising and serves as a beacon of hope for other grounded airlines in the aviation sector.