Dharmendra Pradhan Assures NEET Aspirants On Re-Examination As Calls For His Resignation Grows

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters and reviewed preparations for the upcoming NEET re-examination scheduled for June 21. Addressing concerns among aspirants, Pradhan assured students that authorities are working to ensure a smooth and error-free examination process. He urged candidates to focus on their studies and leave exam-related arrangements to the government and NTA. The visit comes amid heightened scrutiny of national entrance examinations and efforts to restore confidence among students and parents ahead of the re-test.
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