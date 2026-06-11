Dharmendra Pradhan Assures NEET Aspirants On Re-Examination As Calls For His Resignation Grows

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters and reviewed preparations for the upcoming NEET re-examination scheduled for June 21. Addressing concerns among aspirants, Pradhan assured students that authorities are working to ensure a smooth and error-free examination process. He urged candidates to focus on their studies and leave exam-related arrangements to the government and NTA. The visit comes amid heightened scrutiny of national entrance examinations and efforts to restore confidence among students and parents ahead of the re-test.