Dialogue 2 of Zetwerk Smart Manufacturing Summit is here

Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 06:17 PM IST

Livemint

The goal now for Textile or Apparel Manufacturers is to rebuild operations to be as predictive and responsive as possible. Check out this exclusive dialogue 2 of the Mint Zetwerk Smart Manufacturing Summit 2022 'Shifting Gears of the Textile Industry through Digital Transformation'