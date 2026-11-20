Did China-Russia Pressure Force Trump To Pause Iran War Plans?

U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed a decision on possible renewed military strikes against Iran into next year, telling Reuters aboard Air Force One on November 19 that Washington has time before deciding on further action and will revisit the issue after the beginning of the year. Speaking just hours after his historic three-way summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen—where the three powers issued a joint commitment against nuclear proliferation while Trump explicitly singled out Iran's nuclear ambitions—the U.S. President reiterated in separate interviews with Axios, Fox News, and Israel's Channel 12 that he is in no rush to make a decision.