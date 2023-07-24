Did India NEED Chandrayaan 3? ISRO's Real Truth! | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 01:11 PM IST

Welcome to this captivating episode of Mint Explai... moreWelcome to this captivating episode of Mint Explains as we delve into the significance of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, which aims to explore the moon's mysteries. From rectifying past shortcomings to paving the way for India's future in space exploration, this mission holds immense promise. Discover how Chandrayaan-3 will not only advance scientific knowledge but also boost India's economy, foster international collaboration, and create a vibrant space ecosystem for private startups. Don't miss this insightful exploration of ISRO's vital role in India's progress! Subscribe to our channel for more intriguing episodes!